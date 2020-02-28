Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 563,634 Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 563,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,080,000. Pattern Energy Group comprises approximately 4.8% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Pattern Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 362,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 280,536 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 582,680 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

PEGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

PEGI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,496. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

