Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 655,127 ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 655,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,000. ArQule comprises 4.1% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of ArQule at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ArQule by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ArQule during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArQule during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ArQule by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ArQule alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARQL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of ARQL stock remained flat at $$20.00 on Friday. ArQule, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.