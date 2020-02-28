Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,349 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises 1.0% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,426 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 370,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.70. 3,416,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,340. Darling Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

