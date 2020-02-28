Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $26.83 Million in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,212,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,827,000. Tallgrass Energy accounts for 8.5% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Tallgrass Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

TGE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. 6,861,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.72. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

