Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $8.78 Million in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Audentes Therapeutics comprises about 2.8% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Audentes Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 89.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 49.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 255,086 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,927,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOLD shares. ValuEngine lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Audentes Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD remained flat at $$59.97 during trading hours on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

