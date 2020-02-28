Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New $69.72 Million Investment in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,161,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,723,000. Liberty Property Trust accounts for approximately 22.1% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Liberty Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,438,000 after purchasing an additional 456,926 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,283,000 after purchasing an additional 665,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,733,000 after purchasing an additional 47,677 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $79,085,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,216,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,050,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPT remained flat at $$61.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

