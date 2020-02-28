Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,000. WellCare Health Plans makes up approximately 5.2% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of WellCare Health Plans as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,654,000 after acquiring an additional 292,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after acquiring an additional 282,854 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,841,000 after acquiring an additional 176,631 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter valued at $34,992,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 53.7% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 254,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,849,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock remained flat at $$349.92 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.56 and a 52-week high of $350.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

WCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

