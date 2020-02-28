Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 69,771 LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,771 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,000. LogMeIn accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of LogMeIn as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in LogMeIn by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LogMeIn by 1,334.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after buying an additional 997,651 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,999,000 after purchasing an additional 789,164 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LOGM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.24. 1,938,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,028. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -293.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.13.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.31.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

