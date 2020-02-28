Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes $9.88 Million Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,884,000. Tiffany & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tiffany & Co. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,213,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,969,000 after buying an additional 498,808 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 68.9% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 691,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after buying an additional 281,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,836,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIF. Evercore ISI cut Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

NYSE:TIF traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $133.59. 7,691,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.26.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

