Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 334,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,000. Aircastle accounts for about 3.4% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Aircastle as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aircastle by 83,400.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AYR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE AYR remained flat at $$31.85 during trading hours on Friday. 3,245,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,457. Aircastle Limited has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aircastle Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

