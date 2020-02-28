VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VMW. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Nomura boosted their price target on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $186.00 price target on shares of VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $10.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.11. 1,486,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,954. VMware has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.47 and its 200 day moving average is $153.16.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $3,795,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

