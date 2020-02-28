VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $147.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VMW. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $135.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.16. VMware has a 52 week low of $128.69 and a 52 week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $3,795,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in VMware by 5,080.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 139,456 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

