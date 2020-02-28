VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Wedbush

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. VMware has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.16.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in VMware by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in VMware by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $296,294,000 after purchasing an additional 173,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VMware by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 670,437 shares in the last quarter. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.