VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $180.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.87% from the company’s current price.

VMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $186.00 target price on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $10.52 on Friday, hitting $125.11. 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. VMware has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.16.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

