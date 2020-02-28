VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 3,446.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 220,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VOC opened at $3.83 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

