Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Sells $71,266.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,741 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $71,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul T. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30.

Shares of VCRA traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 675,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.78 million, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 0.20. Vocera Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $35.73.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 62,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.