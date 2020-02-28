Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €220.00 ($255.81) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €194.00 ($225.58).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €148.58 ($172.77). 3,739,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is €171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €166.64. Volkswagen has a one year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a one year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

