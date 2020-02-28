Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €194.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €194.00 ($225.58) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €194.00 ($225.58).

VOW3 traded down €0.24 ($0.28) on Friday, hitting €148.58 ($172.77). The company had a trading volume of 3,739,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €171.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €166.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

