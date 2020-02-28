Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) to Issue Dividend of €0.16

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.16 ($0.18) per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Volta Finance stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday, reaching GBX 638 ($8.39). 14,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286. Volta Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 6.51 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.05 ($0.11). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.38 million and a PE ratio of 3,288.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

