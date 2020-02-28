Wagerr Trading Down 26.3% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $8,377.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001176 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,145,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,765,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

