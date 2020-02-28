Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Up 10.1% in February

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 827,800 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 752,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of WD stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

WD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $753,102.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,159,000 after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 332,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

