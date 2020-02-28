Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Update

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,750,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the January 30th total of 17,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Walmart stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.08. The stock has a market cap of $324.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $35,818,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Walmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

