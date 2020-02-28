Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have been trending neutral on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a news impact score of 0.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:WMT opened at $110.40 on Friday. Walmart has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $35,818,100 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

