Wameja (LON:WJA) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Wameja (LON:WJA)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WJA stock opened at GBX 5.12 ($0.07) on Friday. Wameja has a one year low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 7.87 ($0.10). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.09.

Wameja Company Profile

Wameja Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

