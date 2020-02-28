Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 30th total of 391,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE:WTS opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.