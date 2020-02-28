wave edu coin (WEC) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $361,118.00 and $744.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including BitUBU and STEX. Over the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 66.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.06 or 0.02537772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00212589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00126355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

wave edu coin Token Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,585,392 tokens. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

wave edu coin Token Trading

wave edu coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitUBU and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade wave edu coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.