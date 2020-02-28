Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Wayfair (NYSE:W)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.84.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $7.14 on Friday, reaching $63.21. 10,694,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,023. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $173.72. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,737,500.00. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $135,973.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,830.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,519 in the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

