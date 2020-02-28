Wayfair (NYSE:W) Receives “Hold” Rating from SunTrust Banks

Wayfair (NYSE:W)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wayfair’s FY2024 earnings at ($8.18) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.64.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE W opened at $70.35 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $501,759.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,615,074.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Wayfair by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.