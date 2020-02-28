Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Down 13.6% in February

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the January 30th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WSTG stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

