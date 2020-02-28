Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA)

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 56,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,260. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 18.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

