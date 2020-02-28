Wedbush Weighs in on Wendys Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Wendys in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Wendys from to in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,735,000 after purchasing an additional 211,285 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after purchasing an additional 388,858 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 2,741.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

