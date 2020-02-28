Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) recently:

2/9/2020 – Hain Celestial Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Hain Celestial Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Hain Celestial Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Hain Celestial Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

2/6/2020 – Hain Celestial Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Hain Celestial Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Hain Celestial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Hain Celestial Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Hain Celestial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/31/2019 – Hain Celestial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

