Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spectris (SXS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spectris (LON: SXS) in the last few weeks:

2/21/2020 – Spectris had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Spectris had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/20/2020 – Spectris had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/19/2020 – Spectris had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/17/2020 – Spectris had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/13/2020 – Spectris had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/20/2020 – Spectris is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Spectris had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Spectris had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,140 ($28.15). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Spectris was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,670 ($35.12).

1/8/2020 – Spectris was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,760 ($36.31).

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,845 ($37.42) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,790.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,616.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Spectris plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,032 ($39.88).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Spectris plc will post 17117.9998666 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner purchased 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, for a total transaction of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35). Insiders have bought a total of 2,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,026,156 in the last 90 days.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

