Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT):

2/28/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $211.00.

2/27/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $280.00 to $217.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/30/2019 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,935. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.20. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $310,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,145,000 after purchasing an additional 865,342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,474,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,100,000 after purchasing an additional 605,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after buying an additional 317,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

