Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2020 – Editas Medicine was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Editas Medicine had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/21/2020 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Editas Medicine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Editas' lead candidate EDIT-101, which uses CRISPR gene editing to treat LCA10, a genetic illness that causes blindness, is being developed in partnership with Allergan. The disease has a significant unmet need as no therapies are presently approved. A phase I/II dose escalation study on EDIT-101 initiated patient enrolment in July 2019. Editas has some high-profile collaborations with big pharma companies for its CRISPR technology, which provide research support and funds to pursue its pipeline development. It is also developing EDIT-301 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Editas is heavily dependent on its partners for collaboration revenues, which remains a concern. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

Get Editas Medicine Inc alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 64.69% and a negative net margin of 651.43%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after buying an additional 3,443,666 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.