Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) recently:

2/26/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

1/22/2020 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

1/3/2020 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $603.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,250 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.6% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,778,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 874,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,945,809 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 790,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,123,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 546,410 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

