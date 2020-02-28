Weight Watchers International, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Weight Watchers International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.39 million.

WW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NASDAQ WW opened at $31.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 5,459.5% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,057,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,000,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 156,203 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

