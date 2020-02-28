Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEIR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Weir Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,596.75 ($21.00).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,349.50 ($17.75) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,394.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,419.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 899.67. Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

