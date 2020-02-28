Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce sales of $378.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $369.20 million and the highest is $387.50 million. Welbilt reported sales of $375.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 45.66%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

WBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Welbilt by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Welbilt by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Welbilt by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.57. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

