Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welbilt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBT. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,179,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,587 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 722.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

