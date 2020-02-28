Welbilt, Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welbilt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Welbilt’s FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBT. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,412,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,258,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 210,750 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

