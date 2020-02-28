Wells Fargo & Co Cuts OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $42.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Co from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

OGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

OGE Energy stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

