Wells Fargo & Co Increases CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $165.00

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $156.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $148.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.53. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $117.40 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

