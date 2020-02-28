Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $53.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE GKOS opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,577,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,844,000 after purchasing an additional 750,479 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,235,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 133,232 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,725,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 209,827 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,664,000 after buying an additional 124,963 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,081,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 109,971 shares during the period.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

