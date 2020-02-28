WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.04 Million

Equities analysts expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report $150.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.31 million and the highest is $151.51 million. WesBanco posted sales of $126.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $609.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.56 million to $621.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $628.95 million, with estimates ranging from $612.04 million to $643.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 1,372.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.09.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

