Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) versus Worthington Industries (OTCMKTS:WOR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) and Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Wesfarmers pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Worthington Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Wesfarmers pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Worthington Industries pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Worthington Industries has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Worthington Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wesfarmers and Worthington Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wesfarmers -5.53% -9.49% -4.24% Worthington Industries 3.20% 15.84% 6.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wesfarmers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Worthington Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Worthington Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wesfarmers and Worthington Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wesfarmers $55.60 billion 0.19 $2.26 billion $2.54 4.39 Worthington Industries $3.76 billion 0.47 $153.46 million $2.77 11.48

Wesfarmers has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Industries. Wesfarmers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worthington Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Wesfarmers has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worthington Industries has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wesfarmers and Worthington Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wesfarmers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Worthington Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Worthington Industries has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Worthington Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Worthington Industries is more favorable than Wesfarmers.

Summary

Worthington Industries beats Wesfarmers on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wesfarmers

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

