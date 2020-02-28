West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.58% of West Bancorporation worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $125,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTBA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $36,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTBA stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 68,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,390. The company has a market cap of $361.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.71. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

