West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West End Indiana Bancshares earned a news sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

WEIN opened at $34.20 on Friday. West End Indiana Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07.

West End Indiana Bancshares Company Profile

West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for West End Bank, S.B., a chartered saving bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

