Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Position Increased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400 in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

