Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of WIA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

